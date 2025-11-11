Multiple Taxation: Anambra Targets N60bn Revenue Profile For 2026

Anambra State Government has announced that its internal revenue profile would hit N60 billion by next year ahead of the tax laws of consolidation and harmonisation of all windows.

To this end, the challenges of multiple taxation and revenue loss would be put to and end through its one-stop payment to local government, state and federal governments.

According to the Chairman Anambra Internal Revenue Services (AIRS), Dr Greg Ezeilo, while congratulating Governor Charles Soludo on his second term victory, said when the new law takes effect coming January next year, all revenues would be harmonised to stem the issues of mltiple taxation.

He stated: “We are going to engage the markets and inform them that come January 1st next year when the new laws come into effect, the revenue space is going to take a different outlook. “It is not as if we are going to unleash war on people but what we are doing is to stop multiple taxation and revenue loss. “This must come to an end and there is what we call consolidation and harmonisation.