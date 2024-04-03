Multiple Road Accident Claims Four Lives In Kwara

A multiple fatal road accident involving two trucks has claimed four lives while five others sustained varying degrees of injuries along Ilorin-Bode Saadu road, Kwara State even as the two trucks were razed.

A statement issued by the Sector Public Education Officer, O. B. Basambo, said: “On receipt of the report of the crash around 1:09 pm, FRSC Rescue operatives were immediately mobilised to the crash scene where they rescued 5 injured male adults to University of Ilorin Teaching Hospital for Medical treatment.

“Preliminary investigations revealed that one of the trucks carrying fertilizer and 8 passengers wrongfully overtook another vehicle without adequate view of the road ahead and in a bid to avoid colliding with an oncoming truck, lost control and swerved to the side thereby colliding with another truck carrying tomatoes.

“So far, the fire his been put out, and the obstructions cleared to allow free flow of traffic.”

The Sector Commander has, therefore, appealed to drivers to avoid excessive speed, overloading and wrongful overtaking, among other acts that could be inimical to their safety.

He further reiterated the Command’s commitment to ensuring the safety of all Road Users in Kwara State within this holy month of Ramadan and beyond.