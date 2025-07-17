Multiple Regulations, Taxations Killing Telecoms Service Quality –Operators

Telecommunications operators in Nigeria are raising alarms over the adverse effects of multiple regulations and taxation on service quality, warning that the sector’s growth is being stifled by overlapping mandates from federal, state, and local agencies.

Industry stakeholders argued that the burden of compliance with conflicting regulations is diverting resources away from critical infrastructure upgrades, ultimately degrading network performance and customer experience.

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) is the primary regulator of the telecom sector, as mandated by law.

However, operators now face additional levies, approvals, and compliance demands from other federal agencies such as the National Environmental Standards and Regulations Enforcement Agency (NESREA) and statelevel bodies like the Urban Furniture Regulatory Unit.

These agencies impose separate fees for environmental impact assessments, right-ofway permits, and infrastructure approvals—requirements that often duplicate NCC’s existing regulations.

For instance, telecom companies must obtain NCC approval before deploying base stations, only to face further demands from state urban planning agencies, which sometimes demolish towers for lacking “local permits.”

The operators complained that this regulatory overlap not only increases operational costs but also delays network expansion, exacerbating service disruptions and poor connectivity.

Beyond regulatory hurdles, operators grapple with excessive taxation. Telecom firms are subject to federal taxes, state levies, and local government fees—some of which are duplicated or lack legal backing.

There are over 40 different taxes and levies meted out upon the Mobile Network Operators (MNOs) carrying out telecoms services in Nigeria.

Although these taxes serve as critical sources of revenue for the various tiers of Government in Nigeria, there are nonetheless severe national consequences of over-taxation.

Industry leaders highlighted that these financial burdens reduce funds available for infrastructure investment, directly impacting service quality.

An official of one of the major telecoms companies in Nigeria lamented that operators are treated as “cash cows” by various government tiers.

The official, who spoke to New Telegraph on condition of anonymity, warned that the sector’s profitability is shrinking due to unchecked taxation, forcing companies to cut back on maintenance and upgrades.

“This, in turn, leads to frequent call drops, slow internet speeds, and unreliable networks,” the official said. The Nigerian telecoms market, despite being Africa’s largest with over 220 million subscribers, consistently ranks low in global service quality benchmarks.

A 2023 report highlighted persistent consumer dissatisfaction, with operators fined over N1 billion for poor service, a problem directly linked to regulatory inefficiencies.

Experts argued that the lack of a harmonised regulatory framework discourages foreign investment and stifles innovation.

While countries like India are streamlining telecom policies to improve service standards, Nigeria’s fragmented approach creates uncertainty, deterring potential investor.

Meanwhile, stakeholders have urged the federal government to enforce the NCC’s exclusive regulatory authority and eliminate duplicate charges.

The Minister of Communications, Innovation, and Digital Economy, Dr. Bosun Tijani, has acknowledged these challenges, proposing a strategic blueprint to streamline regulations under five key pillars which are Knowledge, Policy, Infrastructure, Innovation, and Trade.

However, operators demand immediate action, including clear delineation of regulatory powers to prevent state and local agencies from imposing arbitrary fees; a unified tax structure to eliminate duplication and reduce operational costs; and enhanced collaboration between NCC and other agencies to fast-track infrastructure approvals.

“Without urgent intervention, Nigeria risks losing its telecom advantage to regulatory bottlenecks. As operators struggle under the weight of multiple regulations, service quality will continue to decline, hurting both consumers and the economy.

The government must act decisively to protect this critical sector or risk its collapse,” the stakeholders commented.