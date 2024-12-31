Multiple Host Cities Possible For Future C’Wealth Games

Share

The Commonwealth Games organisers have mulled the possibility of multiple cities hosting an event going further.

The next edition of the CWG will take place in Glasgow, Scotland, in 2026 in a truncated version with only 10 sports to feature, other than the 19 sports in the 2022 CWG edition in Birmingham.

Athletics and Para Athletics (Track & Field), Swimming and Para Swimming, Artistic Gymnastics, Track Cycling and Para Track Cycling, Netball, Weightlifting and Para Powerlifting, Boxing, Judo, Bowls and Para Bowls, and 3×3 Basketball and 3×3 Wheelchair Basketball are the disciplines set to be in action for the 23rd edition of the CWG.

This came after Glasgow turned up as a rescuer to host the event, just four years before the centenary of the Games. The 2030 edition will be hosted in Hamilton, Ontario, Canada.

Commonwealth Games Federation (CGF) president Chris Jenkins said they are hopeful for hosts to stage the tournament in multiple cities where facilities are available for other sports.

