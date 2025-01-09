Multiple Gunshots Erupt Near Chad’s Presidential Palace

Share

On Wednesday night, multiple gunshots were heard near the presidential residence in Chad’s capital, N’Djamena, New Telegraph reports.

Zakaria Daoud, a resident who lives in the area said the gunshots rang out for several minutes near the presidential compound in N’Djamena.

Confirming the incident, a security official said that armed individuals had assaulted the interior of the presidential premises, although there was no immediate response from the authorities.

Access to all roads leading to the presidency has been blocked, and tanks were observed on the streets of the capital.

New Telegraph recalls that the gunfire erupted less than two weeks after Chad held a contested general election that the government hailed as a key step towards ending military rule, but that was marked by low turnout and opposition allegations of fraud.

The election occurred amid an ongoing assault by the terrorist group Boko Haram in the Lake Chad area, the termination of a military agreement with France, its former colonial leader, and accusations against Chad for meddling in the ongoing conflict in neighbouring Sudan.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that on Tuesday, China’s foreign minister, Wang Li, held meetings with President Mahamat Idriss Deby Itno and other high-ranking officials.

Chad, the former French colony, was home to France’s last military bases in the Sahel region, but it ended its defence and security agreements with Paris at the end of November.

