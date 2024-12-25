Share

The Anambra State government has decried multiple fire outbreaks in different parts of the state between Sunday, December 22 to Tuesday, December 24, resulting in significant property damage.

Confirming the outbreak, the State Fire Service said the first incident occurred in the early hours of Sunday, December 22, 2024, at Nnamdi Azikiwe University (UNIZIK), Awka, reportedly caused by bush burning and negligence.

Eyewitnesses said the fire engulfed a building near a bush on the premises before firefighters extinguished it.

The fire crew arrived at the scene by 12:10 pm and battled the flames until 4:20 pm, successfully preventing further escalation.

On Tuesday, December 24, 2024, a fire outbreak was reported at a residential building on Nkisi Road Housing Gate, Fegge, Onitsha. The fire began at approximately 4:53 pm, and firefighters arrived promptly to contain the situation.

READ ALSO:

Another fire incident occurred the same day along Ekwueme Square Road, opposite XFit in Awka around 1:49 pm, the fire was attributed to a raging bush fire.

The firefighters contained it swiftly, averting damage to nearby properties.

The Anambra State Fire Service, led by Chukwudi Chiketa, attributed the outbreaks to carelessness and harmattan-induced dry weather conditions.

In a statement, the fire service advised residents to exercise caution during the harmattan season, as fire spreads rapidly due to dry vegetation and strong winds.

The fire service emphasized the need for regular clearing of bushes around properties to prevent similar incidents.

It reported no loss of life in any of the incidents, although properties were damaged.

Residents are urged to adhere to fire safety guidelines, especially during the harmattan season, to mitigate the risk of further outbreaks.

Share

Please follow and like us: