Multiple Explosions Rock Zamfara Community 

Multiple bomb explosion was recorded on Friday in the Dansadau District of Maru Local Government Area in Zamfara State.

New Telegraph gathered that the recent explosions which left residents in fear mark the third attack in just five days.

However, eyewitness accounts have attributed the explosions to bandits reportedly targeting key locations within the district.

Two explosive devices were detonated at Dansadau-Malamawa and Malele Roads.

Nuhu Babangida, a resident of the community recounted how passengers aboard a Canter truck narrowly escaped death after the vehicle, loaded with grains, triggered one of the devices.

The truck was headed to the Dansadau weekly market when the bomb exploded, but all passengers survived. The blasts on Malamawa and Malele roads reportedly occurred simultaneously.

On Wednesday, at least 12 people were killed when an explosive device destroyed a bridge at Tashar Sahabi. The victims were travelling in an overloaded Golf car from Maru Local Government Area to Gusau when the blast occurred around 8 a.m. This followed a similar explosion on Sunday, making it the third attack in the Dansadau Emirate within a week.

Residents are increasingly alarmed as these attacks appear to target transportation routes crucial for market activities and daily movement.

The Zamfara State Police Command has yet to issue an official statement regarding the recent explosions. Calls for increased security measures and investigations are mounting as the community grapples with the escalating violence.

