Multiple Crashes, Deaths At Kugbo-Nyanya-Karu Bridge

The Karu Bridge situated on the Abuja‑Keffi Expressway between Kugbo and Nyanya has become a repeated scene of tragedies, leaving motorists and commuters confounded, CALEB ONWE reports

Residents and commuters have nick- named the place “the valley of death”. Even motorists who ply the road on a daily basis in pursuit of their various economic livelihoods have become emergency prayer warriors in a bid to ward off the “spirit of death” seemingly operating in that valley.

What has remained a mystery to residents, is the history of accidents on that particular spot. The history of serial accidents at this Karu bridge dates back to over 20 years, beginning from when the road was just a single lane. This road corridor connects Abuja and Nasarawa and provides linkages to other northern states.

Inside Abuja’s findings show that this road corridor is not just an important social infrastructure, but daily becoming indispensable to economic growth.

However, its design and structure coupled with the commercial traffic, commuters, and heavy-duty trucks have created a heavy gridlock that is posing dangers to road users. Experts said that the combination of these factors makes the road crashes usually very fatal.

Mysterious accidents

Over the past months, multiple road accidents have occured there, claiming lives, destroying vehicles, and disrupting one of the region’s busiest vehicular arteries. On July 3rd 2025,, a tragic crash occurred there, involving a long truck, said to belong to the Dangote group.

This incident was later confirmed by the Federal Capital Territory Emergency Management Department ( FEMD). According to the department’s official statement, no death was recorded, but about 15 vehicles were damaged.

The statement signed by the department’s spokesperson, Nkechi Isa said: “A truck belonging to the Dangote Industries Limited, this evening rammed into several vehicles at the Nyanya Maraba bridge opposite Karu checkpoint in the FCT. “The accident occurred at 6.25 pm today.

The Dangote truck loaded with cement experienced brake failure as it descended the slope at Kugbo and rammed into several vehicles along its path. “The incident occurred during the peak hours as most people were returning home after the day’s work. No life was lost to the incident.

Several persons were however injured and have been evacuated to the hospital. About 15 vehicles were damaged during the incident”.

Over the past few months, this road and the Karu bridge spot has recorded at least four major accidents, three involving Compressed Natural Gas (CNG)‑powered trailers that developed brake failure, crashed into other vehicles and burst into flames .

Catalogue of tragedies

Inside Abuja’s findings show that on March 19, 2025, a Dangote‑branded cement trailer descending the Kugbo hill, rammed into other vehicles at the bridge, and burst into flames. Initially, six people were confirmed dead and 14 vehicles burnt. FEMD later raised the death toll to ten, 18 vehicles destroyed, and 30 persons injured and rushed to various hospitals.

Between May 18–19, 2025, a space of just 48 hours, two separate crashes occurred around the same spot. First, a trailer crashed into seven cars on Sunday; the next day, on Monday, a trailer and a sachet water truck collided on the same spot.

Each incident resulted in serious injuries, some fatalities, and major gridlock. While residents were still in shock following the crashes, late June and early July 2025, a new wave of accidents saw trailers crash and ignite fire again.The most recent crash involved a trailer ramming into six vehicles with suspected multiple casualties.

Abuja natives perspective

A middle aged man, Madaki Gambo who claimed Nyanya ancestry, alleged that their ancestors are angry that their abodes were invaded by strangers. Gambo claimed that in the olden days before the creation of the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, the location of the Karu bridge was a shrine dedicated to one of the deities of the Gbaygi people.

According to him, the modernization which came with the development of Abuja, descecreted most of their ancient worship centers, and their ancestors are angry about that. While he could not give a definite answer to what he believes would be a way to appease their ancestors, he only said that the shrines need sacrifices.

Experts opinion

Inside Abuja sought experts’ opinion on why Karu Bridge is so dangerous? Engr. Chidiebere Dickson who said he has been into civil construction for over 15 years, blamed the recurring accidents on this road corridor to the topography and traffic convergence.

Dickson said: “ You know that the road from the Mogadishu Barracks is a steep hill leading into a busy, narrow bridge that amplifies brake failure risks”. He also alleged chaotic oversight and weak enforcement, saying the Federal Road Safety Corps and other law enforcement agencies have failed in enforcing extant rules.

Another expert in the transportation sector, Musa Sadiq, explained that some of the drivers of these heavy trucks that are often involved in the crashes cannot be extricated from blame.

Sadiq noted that most of the time, the drivers who often work under tight schedules enter the area at full speed, especially after Mogadishu Barracks.

Another factor which the commuters have blamed for the recurring accidents is the lack of alternative routes, and long gridlock all of which fuel frustration, pushing commuters to risky overtaking on bridges . Adamu Bello is one of the commercial motorcyclists who are always stationed at Karu bridge to wait for passengers.

He said that most of the trucks that are involved in crashes were driven by obviously inexperienced drivers. Bello said: “Some of the trucks, when you see small boys that come out of them as the drivers, you will know that they have no experience”.

Human and economic toll

The recurrence of accidents on this same spot has always resulted in fatalities and injuries and psychiatric trauma for survivors. Reports have it that many survivors of the crashes have been thrown into perpetual psychological distress.

Survivors and commuters always recount shocking scenes,obliterated vehicles, victims ablaze, chaos, that stay with them. It is also not gainsaying to state that each time there is an accident on the road axis, there is usually serious economic paralysis. Each crash snarls traffic for hours, crippling commerce and forcing commuters to trek miles.

Calls for action

Stakeholders, including residents, police, FRSC, and even drivers are demanding urgent reforms. A Road Safety Officer who said he has no official authorization to speak on the matter and therefore would not want his name mentioned, urged the government to enforce a ban on the movement of heavy trucks on the road during traffic peak hours. Inside Abuja learnt that there is actually a subsisting b on heavy vehicles during peak hours, roughly between 6 a.m.–9 a.m. and 4 p.m.– 8 p.m.

However, there is an obvious slack on the enforcement, hence, the continued violation and the increased carnage. Some other stakeholders have also suggested that the government should build bypasses or alternate mountain routes to divert heavy traffic off the bridge. Others suggested rigorous pretrip inspections and enforcement, especially on brake systems of heavy‑duty vehicles.

Final thoughts

From what has been gathered from various stakeholders and residents, it is obvious that measures that are already been taken, like the temporary ban on heavy vehicles during peak hours, must be implemented.

Urgent attention to curb this menace can no longer be delayed, given the fact that residents, commuters, and commercial drivers are constantly on edge while on this route. This is because Karu Bridge is not just a transporit hub but is a daily gamble. Unless urgent reforms occur, more lives risk being lost to preventable calamities.