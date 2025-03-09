Multiple Crashes Bring Lagos-Ibadan Expressway To Standstill

Share

Series of accidents involving two trucks and several other vehicles caused severe traffic congestion on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway near the NASFAT roundabout on Sunday morning.

The crashes, which occurred around 7 am, left motorists stranded and chaos on the road.

The emergency responders from the Ogun State Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Corps, the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), and the Nigeria Police were quickly deployed to the scene to manage traffic, clear the wreckage, and assist those affected.

According to eyewitnesses, the crash occurred when a trailer traveling from Lagos attempted to avoid colliding with a smaller vehicle attempting to cross at the NASFAT roundabout.

The trailer lost control and crashed into several vehicles at the turn.

Commander for the Mowe-Ibafo axis, Kabir Ojerinde, confirmed that one of the trucks, heavily loaded with watermelons, had been moved off the road to ease traffic flow.

Speeding and poor visibility are suspected to be contributing factors to the crashes, although the exact cause has not been confirmed.

Fortunately, only one driver was injured in the crash, and no fatalities were reported.

The injured victim was promptly rescued and taken to the Hospital by FRSC personnel.

The vehicles involved in the crash were towed by the Ibafo Police Mobile Towing Division (MTD) for further investigation.

Normal traffic flow has been restored, and there are no ongoing traffic impediments at the scene.

Ojerinde advised motorists to exercise caution while driving on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, especially during peak hours.

