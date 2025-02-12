Multiple Charges To Affect Annual 700,000-Vehicle Imports

Share

The implementation of the four per cent charge on the Free On Board (FoB) value of imports and other charges is to further reduce annual importation of 700,000 units of vehicles this year.

Findings revealed that with annual imports estimated at N71 trillion, the new four per cent customs administration charge on FoB value has been estimated to reach N2.84 trillion annually.

A former acting President of the Association of Nigerian Licensed Customs Agents (ANLCA), Dr. Kayode Farinto, also explained that apart from four per cent charge on the FoB value of imports, there were are also one per cent Comprehensive Import Supervision Scheme (CISS) fee,15 per cent National Automotive Council (NAC) levy on used vehicle and the proposed Nigerian Tax Bill (NTB), which includes an increase in Value Added Tax (VAT) from 7.5 per cent to 10 per cent.

He said that the combination of multiple import charges would cripple the economy, adding that imposing excessive levies without proper consultation with stakeholders would stifle trade, discourage importation and push businesses towards smuggling.

Farinto emphasised that in countries with structured economic policies, stakeholders are always carried along before the introduction of new charges, but Nigeria’s approach to taxation often ignores this principle.

He wandered whether the government was deliberately trying to discourage Nigerians from importing used vehicles, noting that with the NAC levy and the four per cent customs charge in place, vehicle prices would soar, further worsening the transportation crisis in the country.

According to him, removing the NAC levy and replacing it with the new customs charge would ease the financial burden on importers while still generating revenue for the government.

Also, Farinto sought for the abolition of the one per cent CISS charge, noting that it had become redundant since the government had introduced other fees to cover destination inspection costs.

He recommended that the four per cent charge should not be implemented immediately but should be preceded by a 90- day sensitisation period to allow businesses to adjust.

Farinto raised concerns about the proposed Nigerian Tax Bill, which includes an increase in Value Added Tax (VAT) from 7.5 per cent to 10 per cent.

He opposed the government’s inconsistency, recalling that President Bola Tinubu had previously condemned the 7.5 per cent VAT rate, yet his administration is now seeking to raise it further.

Farinto stressed that in many other developing countries, import-related taxes are kept below one per cent, ensuring that businesses remain competitive, warning that Nigeria’s high tax rates on imports could lead to a sharp decline in cargo throughput and increased capital flight.

One of his major criticisms was the flawed method of VAT calculation on imports, where VAT is charged not just on the cost of goods but also on duties and other fees.

Farinto explained that VAT should strictly apply to the Free on Board (FOB) value of goods, as done in international best practices.

He revealed that he had previously submitted a memorandum to the authorities proposing a correction of this anomaly, but his recommendations were ignored. he stressed that the proposed Nigerian Tax Bill seeks to remove revenue collection powers from the Nigeria Customs Service and transfer them to a newly established Nigeria Revenue Service, adding that customs authorities are rushing to implement new charges before this transition takes effect, knowing that the new agency will have stricter controls over tax collection.

He warned that this move, if not well-managed, could disrupt revenue inflows and complicate the import process further.

While acknowledging that the tax bill contains some positive provisions, such as allowing businesses to declare inactivity to avoid undue tax burdens, he insisted that the overall taxation system in Nigeria needs urgent reform.

He urged maritime stakeholders to submit position papers to the National Assembly before the bill is passed, warning that failure to address these pressing taxation issues could further weaken the country’s economic stability.

Share

Please follow and like us: