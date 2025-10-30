Multiple Auto Crash On Lagos-Ibadan Expressway

The Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) on Thursday confirmed a multiple-vehicle crash involving several trucks and a container-laden trailer on Kara Bridge, inward Mowe, along the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

According to a statement issued on its official X handle, the agency said the accident resulted in a major fire outbreak and severe traffic congestion along the busy highway.

The agency confirmed that eight casualties were recorded in the incident, while emergency responders were working to recover and evacuate the affected vehicles.

LASTMA said the crash involved a truck and a container-laden trailer that went up in flames, another truck that spilled its load of cartons of biscuits onto the road, and a separate container truck that crashed into the bridge barrier, causing its carrier to fall into the river.

The agency also stated that the crash caused a significant traffic backlog stretching from the Kara Bridge area to Ogunnusi Road on the expressway, where they advised motorists to exercise patience and use alternative routes.

“There’s a report of a multiple road crash where a truck and a container laden trailer were in flames, another truck spilling its contents (cartons of biscuits) on the road, a container laden truck ran onto the barrier with it’s carrier falling off the bridge into the river thereby blocking the entire road at Kara Bridge inward Mowe.

“Eight casualties recorded and effort is on top gear for recovery and evacuation of the vehicles involved.

“Traffic backlog on Ogunnusi road Lagos-Ibadan Express way. Officers and other emergency first responders are on ground.

“LASTMA personnel, Police officers, and other emergency teams are on ground clearing the contents (Biscuits and goods).

“A high-capacity tow truck and SEMA ambulance are on site, while a Crane machine is also expected to arrive soon at the scene to recover all burnt and affected vehicles,” it added.