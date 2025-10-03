Multiple Agencies, Poor Funding Trigger N1.5trn Fish Imports

Multiple agencies, inadequate fund and poor enforcement of fishing law have triggered the importation of over two million tonnes of fish worth N1.5 trillion ($1 billion) annually. It was gathered that agencies’ overlapping control has led to double registration demands, conflicts, and unnecessary financial burdens, leading to mass exodus of fish farmers in the country.

Operators in the industry had urged the Federal Government to centralise sector under the Federal Ministry of Marine and Blue Economy in order to stop duplication of duties causing confusion and inefficiency. Also, they said that government must take bold steps to establish a Fisheries and Aquaculture Development Fund (FADF) dedicated to tackle $1billion being wasted on fish import annually.

According to the Acting National President of the Fisheries Cooperative Federation of Nigeria (FCFN), Mashi Gabriel Sani, despite Nigeria’s annual demand of 3.6 million metric tonnes of fish, domestic production has fallen by more than two million metric tonnes, leaving the country dependent on costly imports that drain foreign exchange and export local jobs.

He noted that country’s fish and aquaculture farmers, who form the backbone of the sector, remained hampered by limited access to affordable credit, high interest rates, inadequate insurance coverage and poor infrastructure, warning that without deliberate and strategic financing mechanisms, the objectives of the National Policy on Marine and Blue Economy risk remaining unrealised.

Sani explained that Nigeria must take bold steps to establish a dedicated Fisheries and Aquaculture Development Fund with single-digit interest rates and repayment terms aligned with natural production cycles. He stressed the need by the government to strengthen cooperative financing models to de-risk lending and ensure grassroots inclusion, while embracing public-private partnerships and blended finance models supported by government guarantees to attract private equity and venture capital into the sector.

Citing examples from Seychelles and Kenya, which could help raise capital for transformative projects such as hatcheries, feed mills and processing hubs, Sani urged the country to actively seek funding from international donors and development finance institutions including the World Bank, International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD), African Development Board (AfDB) and the Green Climate Fund.

He added that insurance and risksharing mechanisms must also be developed in partnership with NAIC and private providers to protect farmers and boost investor confidence. The president explained that fishers and aquaculture farmers, who were the bedrock of this sector, were facing persistent challenges such as limited access to affordable credit, high interest rates, inadequate insurance coverage, and poor infrastructure, noting that without deliberate and strategic financing mechanisms, the objectives of the National Policy on Marine and Blue Economy would not be realised.

Recall that a local boat builder and fishing expert, Mr. Christopher Ajayi commended the Federal Government’s efforts in improving maritime security at the 3rd Citizens and Stakeholders engagement organised by the Ministry of Marine and Blue Economy on: “From Policy to Impact: Finance is Key” in Lagos, noting that piracy on Nigerian waters has drastically reduced.

According to him, the development has restored confidence among vessel operators and reduced risks associated with maritime trade. However, Ajayi emphasised the need for critical attention to Nigeria’s fisheries sector, noting that countries like Seychelles, despite their small size, had become major exporters of key commodities and that Nigeria possesses the capacity to surpass such achievements.

He noted that the country spent over $1 billion annually importing fish, despite having vast water resources and a long coastline, saying that as a littoral country with over 830 kilometers of coastline, rivers and lagoons, Nigeria should not be importing fish. He noted: “In the past, there was a large chunk of funds involved in securing our vessels. But today, our waterways are safe and piracy is near zero. Now, you can put your vessels in the sea and come back safely.