Multiple Agencies Delay Import, Export Procedures At Port

No fewer than 22 agencies are seeking separate permits, licences and certifications from shippers on import and export processes, resulting in delay, duplication of documenta‑ tion and increased transaction costs.

At the Council for the Regulation of Freight Forwarding in Nigeria (CRFFN) training pro‑ gramme organised for freight for‑ warders and key industry stake‑ holders on the National Single Window (NSW) initiative and the Harmonised System (HS) Code, the Head of Change and Stake‑ holder Management for NSW initiative, Mr. Ayokunnu Ojeniyi, explained that over 90 per cent of cargoes in Nigeria was currently being subjected to physical examination.

He noted that the figure should be reduced to below 10 per cent through improved risk management and the deployment of scanners at ports, explaining that the centralised model would reduce duplication of inspections, improve compliance monitoring and facilitate faster clearance for low-risk consignments.

He stressed that clearing goods in Nigeria cost about 80 per cent more than in other West African countries, saying that one of the objectives of the NSW is to bring clearance costs closer to regional standards.

The executive training, themed: “Advancing Trade in Goods Through Efficient Freight Forwarding Service,” was part of efforts to enhance efficiency in freight forwarding services and advance trade in goods across the country.

Ojeniyi described the National Single Window as an international trade facilitation concept and not a locally conceived idea, noting that it had been in discussion within Nigeria’s trade space for more than a decade.

He said: “The system is formally defined by the United Nations Centre for Trade Facilitation and Electronic Business as a platform that allows parties involved in trade and transport to submit standardised information and documents through a single entry point. “The National Single Window is designed to address these challenges by providing a single digital interface through which traders can obtain all necessary regula‑ tory approvals.”

Ojeniyi added that data har‑ monisation across agencies would ensure consistency of information, while enhanced transparency would make it easier for government authorities to monitor applications, track delays and identify agencies responsible for bottle‑ necks in the clearance process.

According to him, the system would clearly indicate what traders are required to pay, reducing disputes and preventing multiple or conflicting payment demands. He stressed that the focus was on revenue assurance rather than revenue generation, noting that the objective is to ensure payments reach the appropriate government institutions through an accountable process.

He disclosed that the National Single Window would also introduce a centralised risk management framework, replacing the current fragmented approach where different agencies operate separate risk management systems.

Ojeniyi said the initiative involved extensive engagement with stakeholders across the trade ecosystem, including freight forwarders, shipping lines, shipping agents, airlines, terminal operators, port authorities and regula‑ tory agencies.

He explained that shipping lines and airlines involved in cargo operations would submit manifests through the National Single Window, after which the information would be shared automatically with agencies such as the Nigerian Customs Service (NCS), the Nigerian Ports Author‑ ity (NPA) and the Nigerian Mari‑ time Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA).

He noted that complementary systems such as a Port Community System would be required to address broader logistics interactions among port users, adding that discussions are ongoing in that regard. Ojeniyi said the availability of scanners remains critical to reducing reliance on physical in‑ spection, noting that procurement processes are ongoing.

He added that improved compliance by licensed customs agents and freight forwarders would be essential to achieving the intended efficiency gains.

Also, the Registrar of CRFFN, Mr. Kingsley Igwe, emphasised the critical role of the Harmonised System (HS) Code in professional freight forwarding practice, describing it as the foundation of cargo declaration and customs licensing, explaining that the HS Code was the primary instrument used for identifying goods in international trade and stressed that without proper HS classification, customs documentation and licensing would be impossible.

Igwe described the HS Code as a global classification system ad‑ ministered by the World Customs Organisation, and not by individual regulatory agencies, noting that it was introduced in 1983 and came into effect in 1988 to ensure uniformity in the description of goods across countries.

According to him, the system was developed to eliminate dis‑ crepancies in how goods are described in different jurisdictions, allowing the same product to be identified uniformly whether it is traded in China, Nigeria or else‑ where.