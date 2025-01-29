Multinationals Exit: Evaluating Asian Investors’ Resillience

Share

The year 2024 etched an indelible mark on Nigeria’s economic history as over 20 highprofile multinational corporations, including Unilever Nigeria Plc, Procter & Gamble, GlaxoSmithKline Consumer Nigeria Ltd, Microsoft Nigeria, and Total Energies Nigeria, shuttered their operations in the country.

The mass exodus of these global giants highlights the profound challenges facing foreign enterprises in navigating Nigeria’s turbulent economic climate.

Industry analysts have attributed the wave of exits to a confluence of adverse factors, including currency volatility, surging energy costs, and soaring inflation, which collectively eroded consumer purchasing power and undermined profitability.

Multinationals, particularly those with dollar-denominated costs, bore the brunt of naira depreciation, which significantly diminished their earnings when converted into foreign currencies.

Speaking at the Finance Correspondents Association of Nigeria (FICAN) forum in Lagos, Ugodre Obi-Chukwu, Managing Director of Nairametrics, remarked: “Western multinationals operate on stringent quarterly targets, and the depreciation of the naira has rendered their Nigerian earnings negligible on global profitability scales.

“Despite local growth, these companies faltered under shareholder scrutiny for short-term returns.” This focus on quarterly profitability stands in stark contrast to the long-term strategies of Asian companies, which have proven more resilient amid Nigeria’s economic upheavals.

In addition to this, the economic expert identified other critical challenges that wiped out profit margins of western companies operating in Nigeria, making the sustainability of their operations quite difficult.

While Western corporations retreated, Asian investors capitalised on the void, acquiring assets and expanding operations.

One notable example was the acquisition of Diageo’s Guinness Nigeria franchise by an Asian conglomerate, which subsequently reversed years of losses, declaring significant earnings and profit in half year, 2025 just within the short period of change of ownership and leadership.

An analysis of the company’s unaudited financial report for H1, 2025 showed a higher top-line earnings and positive pre-tax profit, posting a 82.06 per cent growth in revenue to N259.60 billion and 192.71 per cent growth in PBT to N4.11 billion.

The higher product prices, increased seasonal demand, and gains on remeasurement of foreign currency compressed the group’s cost pressure and slightly improved the bottom-line earnings, especially in Q2’25.

The pre- and post-tax profit increased to N11.86 billion and N5.42 billion and earnings per share became positive at N5.42k in Q2’25 from N-2.39k in Q2 2025.

Throwing more insight as to what marked the difference, Dr. Muda Yusuf, former Director-General of the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI), explained, “Asian investors enjoy robust state backing and demonstrate greater agility in adapting to local economic conditions.

Their ability to navigate Ni – geria’s challenges with a higher risk appetite has positioned them as the new torchbearers of foreign investment in the country.”

Structural barriers

The challenges faced by Western firms extend beyond naira instability. Broader structural issues include: Dependence on Imports: Multinationals heavily reliant on imported raw materials struggled to offset the costs of currency devaluation in trying to source raw materials overseas.

Energy Costs: Spiraling fuel and electricity expenses rendered operations unsustainable. Diminished Consumer Demand: Shrinking purchasing power shifted consumer preferences toward costeffective alternatives, making premium brands less viable.

Rigid Corporate Structures: Centralized decision-making and inflexible operating models hindered Western firms’ ability to adapt to Nigeria’s dynamic market conditions.

As Mr. Olubunmi Ayokunle of Augusto & Co. observed, “Many Western companies failed to evolve their operational models to match Nigeria’s rapidly changing market landscape, leaving them at a competitive disadvantage compared to more adaptable Asian counterparts.”

Continuing, he admitted that the grave impact of the economic environment as a significant factor. “Having said that, the honest truth is that the economic environment has not been encouraging. The

The departure of globally recognised brands underscores the pressing need for economic transformation

purchasing power of the average Nigerian has declined significantly, and the environment, the macros are not even also helping matters. So, all those things actually combined to make things difficult.

So it’s not only about the economy, but the competitiveness of those western guys; they are not as competitive as the Asians because the Asians understand the market a bit better.

“And remember that some of these Western companies, you see that their operating structure is so rigid and it’s so centralised, such that it’s difficult for them to compete in these environments where we are in. Well, like I said, we can’t discount the impact of the market.”

Cost implication of foreign companies exodus

According to an economist and former Director of Research and Advocacy at the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry in Nigeria, Dr Vincent Nwani, the exodus of multinationals from the Nigerian economy has cost the country a N94 trillion loss of output in five years.

He explained that the multinationals left Nigeria by either scaling down operations, transferring ownership or selling their stakes, the most recent being the sale of beverage company Diageo’s 58.02 per cent shareholding in Guinness Nigeria to Tolaram Group on June 11, 2024.

The economist explained that he checked the contribution of all multinationals leaving the Nigerian economy by analysing how many Nigerians such multinationals employed, the salary they paid their workers and their turnover.

The research analyst said he had data bank on Nigeria’s economic issues for most of the 20 years, noted he only mentioned the most notable companies, but other multinationals were included in the analysis, which helped him arrive at the final figure.

According to the analyst, for the first year, over 10 companies shut down operations in 2020, most notably: Standard Biscuits Nigeria Ltd, NASCO Fiber Product Ltd, Union Trading Company Nigeria PLC and Deli Foods Nigeria Ltd.

In 2021, he stated that more than 20 companies exited, including Tower Aluminium Nigeria PLC, Framan Industries Ltd, Stone Industries Ltd, Mufex Nigeria Company Ltd and Surest Foam Ltd.

He stated that in 2022 over 15 known brands left Nigeria, including Universal Rubber Company Ltd, Mother’s Pride Ventures Ltd, Errand Products Nigeria Ltd and Gorgeous Metal Makers Ltd.

More than 10 major companies left in 2023, notably Unilever Nigeria PLC, Procter & Gamble Nigeria, GlaxoSmithKline Consumer Nigeria Ltd, ShopRite Nigeria, Sanofi-Aventis Nigeria Ltd, Equinox Nigeria and Bolt Food & Jumia Food Nigeria.

In the first six months of this year, five listed major companies had left Nigeria, including Microsoft Nigeria, Total Energies Nigeria (affected by its divestment), PZ Cussons Nigeria PLC, Kimberly-Clerk Nigeria and Diageo PLC. Nwani explained that the major contributor to Nigeria’s N94tn loss in output was Microsoft Corporation, which announced it was closing its Africa Development Centre in Lagos on May 8, 2024.

The road ahead

Despite the exodus, stalwarts like Nestlé and Cadbury have remained committed to Nigeria, leveraging substantial local investments and backward integration strategies.

These companies are banking on a brighter 2025, with hopes pinned on stabilizing energy costs and foreign exchange conditions.

However, experts warn that without significant reforms to create a more business-friendly environment, Nigeria risks losing further foreign investment.

Dr. Yusuf emphasised: “The government must address critical bottlenecks such as high energy costs, regulatory inefficiencies, and foreign exchange instability.

Only through targeted reforms can Nigeria attract and retain long-term investment while ensuring economic resilience. “They must address macroeconomic instability while fostering a supportive environment for private sector growth.

Only then can Nigeria reverse this troubling trend and attract long-term investment,” said the renowned economic expert.

He noted that the departure of iconic global brands underscored the urgency of economic palliative in the face grueling impact of ongoing economic reforms.

He insisted that the challenge was in balancing the interests of local businesses, foreign investors, and its burgeoning consumer base while forging a path toward sustainable economic growth.

Call for action

The departure of globally recognised brands underscores the pressing need for economic transformation. As Nigeria grapples with the ramifications of its challenging business environment, the balancing act between local and foreign interests remains pivotal.

For Nigeria to secure its place as a competitive investment destination, policymakers must craft innovative solutions that foster growth, resilience, and inclusivity.

The lessons of 2024 serve as a clarion call for action, as the country charts its course toward a sustainable and prosperous future.

