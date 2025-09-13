Multinational J&J, To Exit Nigeria Amid Huge Operational Challenges, Others

Despite the Federal Government’s claims that the country’s economy is stabilising for good, another major multinational firm and a global healthcare giant, Johnson & Johnson Innovative Medicines (J&J) is planning to shut down its operations in Nigeria citing tough economic challenges.

Saturday New Telegraph reliably gathered from reliable sources within the firm stated that all is set for J&J to join the arrays of multinational companies to jettison Nigeria’s industrial and healthcare sectors market amid worsening economic climate occasioned by soaring inflation, foreign exchange scarcity, rising production costs, and unpredictable government policies.

The sources who spoke to our correspondent hinted that Johnson & Johnson Innovative Medicines which core services are supplying vital pharmaceutical and medical products to the Nigerian market, can no longer cope with the deteriorating business environment which has now made operations unsustainable either in the short term and long term in Nigerian business environment.

The source stated: “Over the past one year, they had reduced their staff strength to more than 20 per cent shrinking significantly. In 2022, the Consumer Healthcare arm of the company had also quietly left the country in the wake of the Nigeria’s economic challenges.

“This is not just about one company leaving. When a healthcare leader like Johnson & Johnson cannot survive in Nigeria, it sends a worrying signal to other global investors.”

With this, the company’s departure is expected to leave a significant gap in the healthcare supply chain, potentially limiting Nigerians’ access to essential medicines in the Oncology, Immunology and Mental Health spaces.

Indeed, the stifling foreign exchange from the floating exchange rate, energy crisis, multiple taxes to FIRS and other States’ IRS, including MDAs, high tariff payments on Medicare accessories and equipment imports and others, are already forcing major multinationals to start contemplating of exiting Nigeria, following the harsh operating environment.

While reacting to the foreign firms exit from Nigeria, the Director-General of Nigerian Association of Chambers of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture (NACCIMA), Mr. Sola Obadimu, told Saturday New Telegraph that businesses are going through torrid times in the country.

Obadimu said: “Businesses are going through a period of downturn. If you check the audited reports of most multinational companies for last year (2024), they ran massive losses, some of them are contemplating leaving Nigeria, which of course, you know this.”

He continued, “The inflationary pressures, forex, multiple taxation, energy crisis, harsh operating environment, blockage of repatriation of funds, amongst others are the reasons for their exits.

It would be recalled that Nigeria’s manufacturing sector has been experiencing sluggish growth, contributing minimal growth to the country’s GDP, as it faced significant headwinds, including high production costs driven by inflation, foreign exchange volatility, and energy shortages.

The removal of fuel subsidies and persistent power supply challenges further strained the sector, limiting output and increasing the cost of locally produced goods.

Access to foreign exchange for importing raw materials remained constrained, exacerbating supply chain disruptions.

These had led to several multinational companies to exited the Nigerian market.