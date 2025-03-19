Multinational Corporations Stalling Devt In Nigeria, Others –Don

Share

A South African academic, Professor Fulufhelo Netswera, has lamented the rate at which the activities of multinational corporations (MNCs) in Africa have undermined development in the continent.

Netswera, Dean of the Faculty of Management Sciences at Durban University of Technology (DUT), South Africa, stated this while speaking with journalists at Afe Babalola University, Ado-Ekiti (ABUAD).

The academic, who said this shortly after delivering a public lecture themed: ‘The Future Africa Should Claim In Global Affairs’, regretted the exploitative activities of MNCs, which have hindered Africa’s development and eliminated individuals who tried to stop them.

He explained that Africa is the richest continent in terms of minerals, adding that Nile and Congo Rivers alone can generate electricity for the continent and beyond, but could not be achieved as a result of the MNC’s interference.

Netswera urged the Federal Government and other African countries to take charge of their own development rather than depending on MNCs that are exploiting the continent for personal gain.

He equally hailed the founder of ABUAD, Aare Afe Babalola, for prioritising education, noting that his giant strides in the sector has etched his name in gold.

He said: “Africa is the second richest continent in minerals. With our big rivers like in the Congo and Nile River, we should be able to generate electricity the whole of Africa.

“The blame for the underdevelopment should squarely lie in Africa, we Africans should take charge of our own development.”

