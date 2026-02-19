Multimix Academy Announces New Advisory Board For Logistics Excellence

In a bid to consistently build talent hunt in the continent’s logistics and supply chain sector, Multimix Academy, Africa’s longest-running trade and logistics training institution with over 23 years of excellence has announced the establishment of its Academic Advisory Board.

The move marks a significant milestone in the institution’s com- mitment to world-class supply chain education. The Academic Advisory Board comprises accomplished professionals from academia, industry, and international trade organizations who will provide strategic oversight on curriculum quality, industry alignment, and the Academy’s evolution as a leading center of excellence in supply chain management education across Africa.

Those in the new Multimix Academy’s

Academic Advisory Board include, Prof, Dr. Premkuma Rajago- pal, President/ CEO, Malaysia Uni- versity of Science and Technology; Mr. Cephas Afebuame, Group Direc- tor, Supply Chain, Flour Mills of Nigeria PLC; Barr. Mfom Ekong Usoro, Managing Partner, Managing Partner, Paul Usoro & Co; Naveen Narayanan; MD/CEO, SSA Consulting Group; Adeyinka Adebanjo, Lead Consultant/ Director, GognMine Energy; Ikechukwu Odoemelem, Senior Manager, Supply Chain and Operations Consulting, Ernst and Young; Stephen Akut, Senior Project Manager, LEARN Logistics by Khune Foundation, Dr. Solomon Aigbavboa, MD/ Chief Research Officer, Sonadis Limited.

While reacting to the new Multimix Academy’sAcademic Ad- visory Board announcement, Founder/CEO of Multimix Academy, Dr. Obiora Madu, disclosed that “Today, we take a bold step forward that is, going to check the entire industry.

The Multimix Academy Advisory Board is an exceptional group of scholars, industry and icons and top leaders who shared vision. With the encounters, Multimix is in the position of shaping world class talents for logistics and supply chain ecosystem’ in Africa.

“The talent gap in Africa is very huge and since I and the pioneers we see ourselves in the position to help build a talent pipeline for supply chain to operate in Africa. Thank you for your support as we enter this new phase of global excellence.