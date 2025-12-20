Multichoice Unveils New Dating Reality Show, “Heartbeat”

MultiChoice, a Canal Plus company, has announced the launch of a brand-new dating reality television show, “Heartbeat,” premiering on Sunday, January 11, 2026, on Africa Magic Showcase (DStv Channel 151).

The show will follow the roman- tic journeys of 10 singles; five men and five women, over a 12-week period as they search for love.

The episodic production is set in a specially designed love pad, where cameras will capture the interactions, connections, and challenges faced by the participants.

Through a series of games and activities, the singles will get to know each other intimately, providing viewers with an engaging mix of romance and reality television drama.

Atinuke Babatunde, Executive Head of Content and Channels, West Africa, MultiChoice, expressed enthusiasm about the series, highlighting its broad appeal.

“We are thrilled to bring “Heartbeat” to our viewers. This show is more than just a search for love; it is an exploration of genuine human connection under the unique circumstances of reality television.

“We are confident that the journeys of these 10 singles will resonate deeply with our audience, offering both entertainment and heartwarming moments.

“Heartbeat” underscores our commitment to delivering fresh, engaging, and locally relevant content,” Babatunde said.

The season’s climax will see couples faced with a significant decision; offering their partner a “Promise Lock,” a symbolic pledge to continue their relationship and commitment beyond the confines of the house, potentially marking the beginning of a lasting partnership.