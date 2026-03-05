MultiChoice To Shut Down Showmax Streaming Service

On Thursday, MultiChoice Nigeria, parent company of DStv and GOtv, announced that it will shut down its streaming platform Showmax after more than a decade of operation.

This development was contained in a press statement issued to its customers, noting that the move follows a strategic review aimed at strengthening its overall digital offerings and ensuring long-term sustainability amid growing competition in the streaming sector.

While MultiChoice has not confirmed a specific shutdown date, it assures subscribers that the service will continue operating for the time being, with no immediate action required.

The company also promised to share detailed information on timelines and the transition process well ahead of the closure.

The statement partly read, “Following a comprehensive review, the Showmax Board has taken the decision to discontinue the Showmax service in the near future.

“We understand that this news may raise questions. Showmax subscribers are a priority for us, and we are working on plans to ensure clear communication and a smooth transition when the time comes.

“We will share further details well in advance, including timelines and any future steps, should they be required.