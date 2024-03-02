MultiChoice Talent Factory Set to Premiere Two Feature Films

West Africa’s leading film school for young, talented and passionate filmmakers, the MultiChoice Talent Factory (MTF), is set to premiere two feature films – Grown and Her Dark Past – on Africa’s most loved storytelling platform – Africa Magic. The two compelling films which are the final projects of the MTF Class of 2023 students, will exclusively premiere on Africa Magic Showcase and Africa Magic Urban in the first two weekends this March.

Set in the 1990’s, Grown is a fantasy drama that explores the themes of adulthood, motherhood, love, fear and magic. It tells the story of an over-pampered teenager who resents her mother, wishes she was an adult and wakes up to a rude shock one morning as a grown woman with kids while in Her Dark Past tells the story of an uber-successful social media influencer and life coach starts to crumble when the child she left for dead resurfaces years later, giving way to a complex spiral of drama that imperils her seemingly perfect life and unearths the trauma she fights daily to bury.

Dr. Busola Tejumola, Executive Head of Content & West Africa Channels at MultiChoice, expressed her excitement about the premiere of the two feature films exclusively on Africa Magic. “We are excited to showcase the works of these truly talented individuals. These films, Her Dark Past and Grown, are not just cinematic experiences, they are the culmination of hard work, dedication, and creativity from the MTF Class of 2023.