MultiChoice Price Hike Discriminatory Against Nigeria – NGO

Save the Consumer, a Nigerian Non-Governmental Organization (NGO) committed to defending consumer rights, has criticized MultiChoice for its discriminatory pricing practices between Nigerian and South African subscribers.

In a press statement issued on Sunday by its Executive Director, Aliyu Ilias, the NGO strongly condemned the recent 21% price increase imposed by MultiChoice Nigeria on its DStv and GOtv services, effective March 1, 2025.

The NGO noted that this decision starkly contrasts with MultiChoice’s move to reduce prices by up to 38% and enhance value for its South African subscribers during the same period.

It described MultiChoice’s action as not only insensitive and exploitative but also blatantly discriminatory.

The NGO further noted that the latest increase comes less than a year after the May 2024 price hike in Nigeria and openly defies a directive from the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) to suspend all price adjustments pending the conclusion of ongoing investigations.

“It reflects MultiChoice’s clear disregard for both Nigerian consumers and regulatory authorities. Even more troubling is the company’s simultaneous enhancement of service offerings and reduction of prices for South African customers.

“In South Africa, MultiChoice has lowered fees on various products, added new channels, and introduced features that improve the user experience, all while acknowledging the financial pressures faced by South African households.

“This double standard, lowering prices at home while increasing them in Nigeria amounts to economic discrimination and reinforces long-standing concerns about MultiChoice’s exploitative approach toward the Nigerian market,” the statement read.

The NGO also criticized MultiChoice’s justification of the hike due to inflation in Nigeria while offering consumer-friendly pricing in South Africa.

“This reflects a disturbing double standard, with Nigerian consumers continuing to suffer under a near-monopolistic market structure that MultiChoice exploits with impunity.

“While MultiChoice claims the price hike is necessary to deliver ‘world-class content,’ Nigerian subscribers still face persistent challenges that remain unaddressed despite repeated complaints.

“These include repetitive content, frequent service disruptions, and poor value for money. Rather than resolving these issues, MultiChoice has chosen to penalize its loyal Nigerian customers with higher prices, once again proving that profit, not service or fairness, is its primary motivation.

“Meanwhile, South African subscribers benefit from reduced pricing, such as the ‘Add Movies’ bolt-on, slashed by 38% to R49, alongside additional channels and enhanced streaming features. MultiChoice CEO Byron Du Plessis’s justification that these changes are due to ‘financial pressures faced by households’ further demonstrates the company’s hypocritical and disingenuous treatment of Nigerian consumers, who are themselves grappling with a severe cost-of-living crisis,” it added.

Save the Consumer argued that MultiChoice’s dominance in Nigeria’s pay-TV sector is enabled by a lack of effective competition, emboldening its monopolistic practices.

“The ease with which it increases prices without fear of losing market share highlights the urgent need for regulatory intervention. Nigerian consumers are effectively held captive in a market where choice is limited and abuse is rampant.

“The National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) must take decisive steps to foster genuine competition in the pay-TV sector and dismantle MultiChoice’s stranglehold on the market.”

The NGO demanded an immediate reversal of the March 2025 price hike, compensation for subscribers affected by repeated, unjustified price increases and service deficiencies, and full compliance with the FCCPC’s directive.

“We urge the FCCPC to initiate legal proceedings against MultiChoice for its defiance of regulatory orders and its disregard for consumer welfare.

“A transparent investigation into its pricing model, service quality, and compliance with Nigerian competition and consumer protection laws is essential.

“We call on Nigerian consumers to explore alternative platforms and consider boycotting DStv and GOtv until MultiChoice demonstrates genuine respect for their rights.

“MultiChoice’s discriminatory pricing, rewarding South African subscribers with lower costs and better services while exploiting Nigerians, is a glaring example of unchecked corporate greed.

“Save the Consumer stands firmly with Nigerian subscribers in rejecting this injustice and calls on all stakeholders to hold MultiChoice accountable.”

