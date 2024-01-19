MultiChoice Opens Entries For Nigerian Idol Season 9

MultiChoice Nigeria, organisers of the popular music reality show, Nigerian Idol, has announced the opening of entries for the ninth edition of the show.

The online entry submission begins on Friday, January 19, and will close at midnight on January 29.

The theme for the ninth edition is “Dare to Dream”; to inspire young and talented Nigerians to take the bold step by auditioning for this year’s Nigerian Idol.

Interested participants between the ages of 16 – 28 should record a 30-second clip of themselves singing any song of their choice and upload it to the Africa Magic website

Announcing the entry opening, Executive Head of Content and Channels West Africa, MultiChoice, Dr. Busola Tejumola, said “MultiChoice is committed to enabling young talent to actualize their dreams and delivering premium entertainment to our audience.

The success of previous editions of Nigerian Idol has encouraged more young Nigerians to dare to dream.

“Today they are some of the voices that carry our African stories and inspire others to live their dreams. Season nine promises to be bigger and more entertaining than other seasons. Interested contestants can send their entries to the Nigerian Idol portal on our Africa Magic website.”

Tejumola also disclosed that the show will be sponsored by soft drink brand, Bigi and gadget manufacturer, Tecno.

The eighth edition of the show saw Victory Gbakara, emerge winner, taking home a total grand prize worth N100 million, which includes a N35 million cash prize, a car and a recording contract.