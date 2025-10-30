MultiChoice Nigeria Takes Fight Against Piracy To Schools

In a bid to nurture a generation that values creativity and originality, MultiChoice Nigeria has launched an Anti-Piracy Sensitisation Programme at Kuramo Senior College, Victoria Island, Lagos.

The initiative targets secondary school students to help them understand the dangers of piracy and the importance of protecting intellectual property from an early age.

The interactive session featured legal and creative industry experts who engaged the students through storytelling, games, and open discussions. They explained how piracy deprives filmmakers, musicians, and other creators of their rightful earnings, discourages investors, and stifles opportunities for young talents.

A highlight of the event was a class led by Mr. Obafemi Agaba, a legal practitioner with expertise in intellectual property and entertainment rights. He simplified complex topics such as copyright and trademarks, using relatable examples to emphasize the value of respecting creative ownership.

“Every film you stream illegally, every song or book you share without permission, takes something away from the people who made it,” Agaba told the students. “If you love Nollywood, Afrobeats, and Nigerian creativity, then you must help protect it.”

The students responded enthusiastically, asking insightful questions, participating in games, and pledging to support originality and reject piracy.

Caroline Oghuma, Executive Head of Corporate Affairs at MultiChoice Nigeria, said the outreach is part of the company’s long-term strategy to instill respect for creative work among young Nigerians.

“The fight against piracy can’t start and stop with creators; it has to begin in classrooms,” she said. “If we teach young people to value originality, we secure the future of our creative economy.”

Representatives from the Nigerian Copyright Commission (NCC) also participated. Mr. Charles Amudipe, Deputy Director of Operations, commended MultiChoice for taking the campaign to the grassroots, stressing that awareness remains a key weapon against piracy.

“By bringing this conversation to students, we’re not just enforcing the law — we’re shaping values that will protect creativity for generations to come,” he said.

The Vice Principal of Kuramo Senior College, Mr. Oyewale Taofik, lauded the initiative, noting that it enlightened both students and staff on the realities of piracy.

“Many didn’t realise that forwarding movie links or buying pirated CDs was theft. Today, they’ve learnt that creativity deserves respect,” he said.

The sensitisation forms part of a broader MultiChoice campaign against piracy. The next phase, the Walk Against Piracy is scheduled for Thursday, November 27, 2025, in Lagos, ahead of National Anti-Piracy Day on November 30.

Through sustained efforts like these, MultiChoice Nigeria continues to champion a creative industry built on fairness, originality, and respect for intellectual property.