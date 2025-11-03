MultiChoice Nigeria Takes Fight Against Piracy To Schools

In a bid to nurture a new generation of originality-driven Nigerians, MultiChoice Nigeria recently held an Anti-Piracy Sensitisation Programme at Kuramo Senior College, Victoria Island, Lagos.

The outreach targeted secondary school students, aiming to help them understand the dangers of piracy and the importance of protecting creative work from an early age.

The interactive session featured legal experts and creative industry figures, who connected with the students through storytelling, games, and open conversations.

They discussed how piracy deprives filmmakers, actors, musicians, and other creatives of their rewards, while also discouraging investors and limiting creative opportunities for young talent across the value chain.

The highlight of the session was a lively and insightful class led by Mr Obafemi Agaba, a legal practitioner with extensive experience in intellectual property, corporate commercial law and entertainment rights.

He broke down complex topics, such as copyright, trademarks, and creative ownership, into relatable examples, showing students why it’s essential to respect originality and protect creative ideas.

“Every film you stream illegally, every song or book you share without permission, takes something away from the people who made it,” he told the students. “If you love Nollywood, Afrobeats, and Nigerian creativity, then you must help protect it. That’s how we all build a stronger creative future.”

The students showed enthusiasm throughout the session, asking thoughtful questions, participating in games, and pledging to be cultural heroes who will “say no to piracy” and support originality.

Speaking at the event, Caroline Oghuma, Executive Head of Corporate Affairs at MultiChoice Nigeria, explained that the school outreach is part of a long-term strategy to raise a generation that values creativity and rejects content theft.

“The fight against piracy can’t start and stop with creators; it has to begin in classrooms,” she said. “The future of Nollywood and Nigerian music is sitting right in front of us. If we teach young people to value originality and respect creators, we secure the future of our creative economy.”

Also, in attendance were representatives of the Nigerian Copyright Commission (NCC), who underscored the legal and moral implications of piracy. Speaking on behalf of the Commission, Mr Charles Amudipe, Deputy Director of Operations, commended MultiChoice for leading the charge at the grassroots level.

“Awareness is one of the strongest weapons against piracy,” said Amudipe. “By bringing this conversation to students, we’re not just enforcing the law, we are shaping values that will protect creativity for generations to come.”

Mr Oyewale Taofik, vice principal of Kuramo Senior College, praised the initiative, noting that the session opened students’ eyes to issues they had often overlooked.

“Many of our students and even staff did not realise that forwarding movie links or buying pirated CDs was a form of theft. Today, they’ve learnt that creativity deserves respect and that they can be ambassadors of originality,” he said.

The sensitisation is part of a broader campaign by MultiChoice Nigeria to raise nationwide awareness against piracy. The movement continues next month with the Walk Against Piracy, scheduled for November 27, 2025, in Lagos.

The walk will unite actors, producers, writers, directors, broadcasters, regulators, and fans in a public show of solidarity ahead of National Anti-Piracy Day (November 30).

Through these sustained efforts, MultiChoice Nigeria continues to champion a creative industry that is fair, original, and globally respected.