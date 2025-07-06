Multichoice Nigeria Fined N766m For Violating Data Protection Act

The Nigeria Data Protection Commission (NDPC) has imposed a fine of N766,242,500 (Seven Hundred and Sixty-Six Million, Two Hundred and Forty-Two Thousand, Five Hundred Naira) on Multichoice Nigeria for violating the Nigeria Data Protection Act (NDP Act).

Multichoice Nigeria, a subsidiary of the South African communications company and owners of DStv and GOtv, was found to have breached Nigeria’s data privacy laws following an investigation initiated in the second quarter of 2024.

In a statement signed by Babatunde Bamigboye, Esq., Head of Legal, Enforcement & Regulations at the NDPC, the Commission disclosed that the investigation was triggered by suspected breaches of subscribers’ privacy rights and the unauthorized cross-border transfer of personal data belonging to Nigerian citizens.

Bamigboye stated:

“NDPC found, among others, that Multichoice violated the data privacy rights of subscribers and even their friends who are not necessarily subscribers. The company also engages in illegal cross-border transfer of personal data related to Nigerian data subjects.

“The depth of data processing by Multichoice is patently intrusive, unfair, unnecessary, and disproportionate. This constitutes a grave affront to the fundamental right to privacy as enshrined in Section 37 of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.”

He emphasized that Nigeria has both the legal and moral obligation to protect its citizens and uphold data sovereignty in line with international standards and local legislation.

The Commission revealed that it had directed Multichoice to implement remedial measures. However, the company’s response was found to be unsatisfactory and lacking in cooperation.

“For want of cooperation, the Commission has directed Multichoice to pay N766,242,500 as a penalty for violating the Nigeria Data Protection Act,” the statement said.

In addition, the National Commissioner of NDPC, Dr. Vincent Olatunji, has ordered a comprehensive investigation into all Multichoice outlets collecting personal data from Nigerian citizens. He warned that any outlet found processing personal data in violation of the NDP Act would face sanctions as prescribed by law.