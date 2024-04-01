Multichoice Names RD

MultiChoice Group has appointed Kemi Omotosho as the regional director of its Southern Africa operations. The Chief Executive Officer of West Africa, MultiChoice, John Ugbe, said in a statement that Omotosho rose through the ranks in the West Africa region of the business, noting that her appointment attests to active diversity within the group. She started with the company in 2014 as the head of retention, where she was responsible for delivering business objectives on subscriber growth and delivering strategies to optimise customer value management.

Omotosho was promoted to executive head of customer value management in 2018. In 2019, she rose to the post of group executive head of customer value management, where she led strategic planning, budgets, decision-making, resource allocation and operational execution of all CVM initiatives in Africa. Also, she played a pivotal role in the launch of the group’s popular ‘Step Up Campaign’ and led the FIFA 2023 World Cup CVM plans.