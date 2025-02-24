Multichoice Hikes DStv, GOtv Prices

Share

Multichoice on Monday announced an increment in the prices of its DStv and GOtv packages effective from March 1, 2025.

This is disclosed in a statement issued to its customers, saying the price increase is due to the increasing cost of running a business in Nigeria.

New Telegraph recalls that this is coming almost six months after its last price review.

Multichoice in its statement points to currency depreciation, with the naira’s value dropping significantly and high inflation ballooning its operation expenses.

According to the company, its latest price review will hike the DStv Compact bouquet from N15,700 to N19,000, the Compact Plus to N30,000, and the Premium subscription to N44,500.

Similarly, GOtv customers, who currently pay N3,600, will now pay N3,900, while the tariff on GOtv Plus will rise from N4,850 to N5,800

The GoTV max package will now cost N8,500 while the Supa will cost N11,400 and the Supa Plus, N16,800.

The statement titled, “Price adjustments for DStv and GOtv packages,” read, “Dear Customer, please note that effective 1 March 2025, there will be a price adjustment on all DStv packages.

“This is to enable us to continue to offer our customers world-class homegrown and international content, delivered through the best technology.”

