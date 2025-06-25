MultiChoice Cuts DStv Decoder Price By 50%

Share

MultiChoice Nigeria on Tuesday announced it has slashed the price of its DStv decoder by 50 per cent, dropping it from ₦20,000 to ₦10,000.

This is contained in a statement issued by the firm’s Chief Executive Officer, John Ugbe, noting that the move aimed to attract more customers and curb declining subscriptions.

The statement noted that the offer was a way of rewarding customer loyalty and delivering enhanced value to subscribers.

The company also announced a promotional offer granting subscribers a free upgrade to the next DStv package tier when they pay for their current plan in full between June 16 and July 31, 2025.

Multichoice maintained the price slash, and the free upgrade initiative is a response “to the noticeable economic impact on the everyday lives of Nigerians.”

“We want to ensure our customers feel appreciated and have access to the best entertainment every day. The ‘We Got You’ campaign is about making premium content more accessible and showing that DStv offers something for everyone, not just football fans.

“By repositioning itself as a platform for daily value, DStv aims to encourage content discovery across a wider array of genres, including movies, drama, kids’ programming, and news.

“This means more channels, more shows, and more reasons to tune in every day.” the statement added.

