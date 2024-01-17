MultiChoice begins 2024 step-up offer for DStv, GOtv customers

Leading pay-TV company, MultiChoice Nigeria, has announced the commencement of its yearly popular ‘Step Up’ offer for DStv and GOtv customers. In a statement by the company, it said the offer will run from January 15 to March 31. According to the company, Step Up allows customers to pay less for world-class entertainment content at no additional cost. “Step Up attests to our commitment to always give the best entertainment to our customers.

This annual window allows our customers to access highquality content on higher packages. In celebration of Africa Magic @20, the last few months have been exciting to customers on the DStv Compact and GOtv Supa+ packages, as they benefited from the tierdown offer which allowed them to view our premium AM Showcase channel.

The tier down has ended, and the Step Up offer is a great opportunity for customers to get more value,” the statement said. It further explained that DStv and GOtv customers who upgrade or reconnect on the next higher package will get a further boost to a higher package within 48 hours. The offer is open to new and active customers, while disconnected customers can also reconnect and benefit from the offer.