Multichoice Appoints Sky’s Zappia As Showmax Chair

Multichoice Group has appointed top Sky executive, Andrea Zappia, as the Chairman of its streaming platform, Showmax. The appointment followed MultiChoice’s recent deal with Comcast, as it seeks to rival the like of Netflix Inc. and significantly grow its revenue on the continent. Zappia, who was the chief executive officer of Sky’s new markets and businesses, be- came chairman this month after joining the board of MultiChoice in September.

Showmax, which already operates in 50 African countries, re-launched its service on Monday with Comcast’s backing and technology. MultiChoice CEO, Calvo Mawela, recently told investors that the streaming service plans to generate $1 billion in revenue in five years. MultiChoice and Com- cast’s NBC Universal and Sky formed a partnership in March to grow audiences on the African continent that is home to the fastest-growing population in the world.

“MultiChoice currently holds 70 per cent of Showmax, and Comcast the balance – with the right to expand its holding,” Mawela said. “The venture also sees an opportunity to grow its audience in categories such as football and local shows as young and tech-savvy Africans are turning to their phones for services ranging from banking to entertainment. The new offering will operate on the Peacock streaming platform and show the English Premier League as part of its offering.

“The benefit of the partnership between Comcast and MultiChoice is to take international experience and combine that with our African experience – and that makes us very competitive on the continent. The plan is to significantly scale the business,” Showmax CEO Marc Jury, said in an interview. Multichoice is hoping to leverage the revamped Show- max to earn more revenue amid recent losses.