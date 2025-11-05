New Telegraph

November 5, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
November 5, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. MultiChoice Announces Reduction…

MultiChoice Announces Reduction In DSTV, GOtv Decoder Prices

The popular pay-TV provider, Multichoice Nigeria, has adjusted the price of the DStv decoder from N10,000 to N7,900, while the GOtv decoder price has been slashed to N6,500.

New Telegraph reports that this second major adjustment in months, effective from November 1, is part of the company’s commitment to serve customers better and provide affordable access to premium entertainment.

The new price adjustment follows an earlier reduction in June, under the company’s “We’ve Got You” campaign.

READ MORE:

Please follow and like us:
error
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon
Tags:

Read Previous

Champions League: Reasons Behind Real Madrid’s Defeat – Alonso
Read Next

…As Olawepo-Hashim Blames APC Govt