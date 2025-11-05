The popular pay-TV provider, Multichoice Nigeria, has adjusted the price of the DStv decoder from N10,000 to N7,900, while the GOtv decoder price has been slashed to N6,500.

New Telegraph reports that this second major adjustment in months, effective from November 1, is part of the company’s commitment to serve customers better and provide affordable access to premium entertainment.

The new price adjustment follows an earlier reduction in June, under the company’s “We’ve Got You” campaign.

MultiChoice adjusted the price of a DStv decoder by 50 per cent from N20,000 to N10,000, and the GOtv decoder went from N18,600 to N9,900. MultiChoice’s Executive Head of Marketing, Tope Oshunkeye, explained that the move is to ensure that entertainment remains affordable for all Nigerians as the festive season approaches. This would be a great opportunity for more families to spend quality time together, enjoying local and international programming without putting too much pressure on their pockets, the company said.