MultiChoice, in partnership with Africa Magic, organisers of the Africa Magic Viewer’s Choice Awards (AMVCA), has announced that the 10th edition of its prestigious awards will hold from May 10 to 11, 2024. The organisers also unveiled ace filmmaker, director, producer and pioneer Academy Director of the MultiChoice Talent Factory, Femi Odugbemi, as head judge of the awards.

Dr. Busola Tejumola, Executive Head of Content and Channels, West Africa, MultiChoice described the 10th AMVCA as a celebration to mark a decade of brilliance, innovation, and the sheer magic of African storytelling on screen. The AMVCA has established itself as the benchmark for excellence in the African film industry.

This edition is not just the celebration of excellence in film making, but also a heritage of an award that has improved careers and boosted talent development on the continent.” Dr. Tejumola revealed that the entries received this year have tasked the jury and head judge as they have received a pool of quality entries to review.

“For this edition, we received entries from films and talent across Africa. Shortlisting has begun and we will now move to the judging phases. For this special edition, we are making changes to the award categories. The Best Actor and Best Actress, as well as Best Supporting Actor and Actress categories will now be determined by the jury. We are also delighted to announce ace filmmaker, director and producer, Femi Odugbemi, as the Head MultiChoice announces date, Head Judge for 10th AMVCA Judge for the 10th AMVCA.

“In partnership with our sponsors, Amstel, Pepsi, Promasidor and Martell, we call on Africa to join in this celebration, as we be- gin with the announcement of fi- nal nominees in each category, live across all Africa Magic channels, on March 24, at 8pm. The voting portal will open immediately af- ter the announcement,” Tejumola said. The 10th AMVCA’s two-day celebration kicks off on May 10 with the Young Filmmakers and Content Creators event in the morning, followed by the Cultural Day and Opening Night celebration in the evening and the Main Awards Ceremony the night of May 11.