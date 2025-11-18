Multi-Trex Swings To N506.7m Profit As Turnover Surges To N1.02bn

Multi-Trex Integrated Foods Plc has reported a financial rebound for the year ended 30 April 2024, posting a profit after tax of N506.73 million, compared with a loss of N1.10 billion recorded in the previous financial year.

The unaudited results show significant improvements across revenue, expenses, and overall financial position. According to the company’s financial statements, turnover rose sharply to N1.02 billion in 2024, up from N5.47 million in 2023, reflecting the resumption and scaling of production activities.

Gross profit increased to N534.49 million, compared to N2.02 million a year earlier. Other income also grew substantially to N541.36 million, more than double the N201.64 million recorded in 2023.

Operating expenses decreased to N499.73 million, against N793.88 million in the prior year, while finance charges declined significantly from N508.11 million to N42.72 million, highlighting improved cost management and reduced debt pressure.

These improvements contributed to a profit before tax of N533.40 million, reversing the N1.09 billion loss posted in 2023. After a tax charge of N26.67 million, the company closed the year with a total comprehensive profit of N485.35 million, compared to a total loss of N1.15 billion in the preceding year.

The company strengthened its balance sheet during the period, with total assets rising to N17.18 billion from N16.15 billion in 2023. Non-current assets stood at N14.05 billion, while current assets grew to N3.13 billion, driven by higher receivables and improved cash balances.

Shareholders’ funds more than doubled to N4.43 billion, up from N1.69 billion, supported by profit recovery and an increase in deposits for shares to N6.20 billion, compared with N2.50 billion the previous year.

The company also reported a significant improvement in its gearing ratio, which fell to 25 per cent from 70 per cent, indicating reduced leverage and a healthier capital structure. Earnings per share turned positive at 14 kobo, compared with a loss per share of 30 kobo in 2023.