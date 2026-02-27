Multi-Trex Integrated Foods Records N330.6m Loss In Half-Year

Multi-Trex Integrated Foods Plc has reported a loss of N330.63 million for the six months ended October 31, 2024, according to its unaudited interim financial statements, reversing the profit recorded in the preceding financial year.

The company’s Statement of Profit or Loss and Other Comprehensive Income shows that turnover for the period stood at N25.31 million, while cost of sales amounted to N3.54 million, resulting in a gross profit of N21.78 million.

However, operating expenses rose sharply to N250.85 million, and finance charges increased to N102.94 million, leading to a loss before tax of N330.63 million. With no tax provision recorded during the period, the loss after tax remained at N330.63 million.

This represents a significant turnaround from the audited results for the year ended April 30, 2024, when the company posted a profit after tax of N510.94 million and total comprehensive income of N488.31 million.

A review of the Statement of Financial Position indicates that total assets stood at N16.81 billion as at October 31, 2024, slightly below the N16.91 billion recorded at the end of April 2024. Non-current assets increased to N14.92 billion from N14.08 billion, largely driven by growth in fixed assets.

In contrast, current assets declined to N1.89 billion from N2.83 billion, reflecting a notable reduction in bank and cash balances, which fell to N997.31 million from N1.93 billion at the start of the financial year. Total liabilities rose to N6.27 billion from N6.05 billion.

While current borrowings were reduced to zero from N470.04 million, creditors and accruals increased significantly to N2.55 billion from N1.67 billion. The company’s term loan remained unchanged at N3.73 billion.

Consequently, total equity attributable to shareholders declined to N6.83 billion from N7.16 billion, reflecting the impact of the half-year loss. Total equity and liabilities closed at N16.81 billion. Cash flow performance during the period also reflected pressure.

Net cash inflow from operating activities stood at N142.76 million, compared with N744.76 million recorded in the previous full year.

The company recorded a net cash outflow of N1.04 billion from investing activities, primarily due to the acquisition of property, plant and equipment. Financing activities resulted in a net cash outflow of N35.30 million, largely attributable to interest payments.

Overall, cash and cash equivalents declined by N932.02 million during the half year, closing at N997.31 million as at October 31, 2024, down from N1.93 billion at the beginning of the year. Despite the weaker interim performance, the company’s asset base remains largely anchored on fixed assets, while term loans continue to account for the bulk of its noncurrent liabilities.