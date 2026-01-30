Multi-Trex Gets NGX Extension To Meet Free Float Requirement

Multi-Trex Integrated Foods Plc has received a 24-month extension from the Nigerian Exchange (NGX) to comply with the Exchange’s free float requirements, following a review of the company’s shareholding structure after its recapitalization exercise.

In a notice to shareholders, the food processing company said its free float stood at 7.23 per cent as of its 2024 audited financial statements, with a value of about N117.46 million.

This falls below the NGX Main Board requirement, which mandates a minimum free float of either 20 per cent of issued share capital or a market capitalization of N20 billion.

The company explained that the reduced free float was a consequence of its business recovery and capital restoration efforts after a seven-year cessation of operations that ended in 2022.

As part of the recapitalization process, N-Foods Universal Concept Limited injected funds to settle the company’s obligations to AMCON, resulting in its acquisition of 70 per cent of Multi-Trex’s issued share capital.