Multi-Talented Act, TerryTheVoice Teases New Music

Exciting new talent, TerryTheVoice, has given his growing fan base something to look forward to in weeks to come.

According to sources close to the up-and-coming act, a voice actor and recording artiste, whose real name is Ugochukwu Terrence Odenigbo, the new song is titled “Finally”.

An indigene of Enugu State, Nigeria, TerryTheVoice studied Psychology at Godfrey Okoye University, Enugu State, and doubled as an On-Air Personality (OAP) at the school’s radio station, developing a passion for radio until he graduated in 2016.

He started his music and voice-over career and has become a vocal sensation, with his voice-overs and montages featuring in several commercials that aired on pan-African and international TV programmes including Big Brother Naija and The Headies.

TerryTheVoice’s grandmother was the lead dancer in a dance group before the civil war broke out in the late ‘60s and it is not a surprise he chose to follow the path.

TerryTheVoice is a name that has stuck from his voice-over days, with some of his work having been used in movies and TV shows in Nigeria and South Africa, where he spends most of his time now. The tease of the new single has had fans looking forward to the new single, expected to be a hit as the act is not known for half measures.