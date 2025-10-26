Multi-Sport Preseason: Tata Optimistic Of Interesting Final

The CEO of Multi Sport int’l, John Tata, has said fans should expect an explosive final to the end of the 2025 edition of the Multi Sport int’l preseason football tournament. After days of hostilities, Ajunwa FC and Inter Lagos emerged as the two finalists and they will be facing off on Friday, October 31 at the Legacy Pitch, National Stadium, Surulere Lagos.

Speaking with our correspondent, Tata, a former international said it is difficult to separate the two sides after their performance during the group stage of the competition which started with five teams. “I really want people to come out and see the best of a football match as the two sides are not pushovers,” he said.

“We have the likes of Bethel, Smart City and Sporting taking part in the tournament and I am happy that they have the opportunity to test their team ahead of the Nigeria National League new season. “The group stage ended on October 17 and there will be a trophy each for the two teams playing in the final.

“The final is going to be another explosive game and I can assure fans that they are going to be on their feet for the 90 minutes.” The 2024 edition of the preseason tournament was won by First Bank FC.