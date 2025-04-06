Multi-Million Naira Herbal Products Razed By Fire In Oyo

Share

While preparations were underway for the coronation of the 46th Alaafin of Oyo, Abimbola Akeem Owoade, on Saturday, a raging fire broke out, destroying herbal products stored in a facility within the town.

The incident, Sunday Telegraph gathered, occurred at Olanlokun Junction, Obabi Street, in the Old Cele area of Oyo Town.

The fire, which started around 10 a.m., raged for more than two hours before it was finally brought under control.

Various herbal products worth several millions of naira were completely destroyed.

Confirming the incident in a statement issued on Sunday, the General Manager of the Oyo State Fire Service, Yemi Akinyinka, said: “A fire incident was reported at exactly 10:39 a.m. on Saturday, April 5, 2025.

“A crew of firemen led by ACFS Oyedeji P.M. was promptly deployed to the scene and arrived by 10:45 a.m.

“On arrival, they met heaps of local herbs stored within the premises of a residential building already engulfed in flames.

“We swiftly commenced firefighting operations and were able to prevent the fire from spreading to the main building and nearby structures. Properties worth several millions of naira were saved by our officers.

“It took more than three hours to fully extinguish the fire due to the extensive accumulation of herbs that had built up over many years,” he added.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

