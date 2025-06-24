Multi-Million Dollar Food Company Set To Berth In Ogun

Share

A Qatari-based dairy industry, Baladna, is set to establish a multimillion dollar food factory in Ogun State.

Baladna is an agricultural company that raises livestock and produces dairy products. It is Qatar’s largest locallyowned food and dairy producer that supplies over 95 percent of the country’s fresh dairy products.

The Head of Products and Solutions Architecture at Baladna, Mr. Aidan Thomas Iynan, disclosed this when he and other members of the company, led by the Executive Secretary of the Nigeria Investment Promotion Commission (NIPC), Aisha Rimi, paid a courtesy visit to the Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, in his office at Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta.

He said the government of Qatar and the company invested heavily in an integrated dairy farm, which has become the biggest single dairy farm in the world.

In his response, Abiodun observed that Nigeria’s demand for milk has jumped to 1.6 billion liters per year, with about 50-70 per cent coming from imports.

