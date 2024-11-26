…Mulls For Tech-Driven Strategy To Combat Terrorism

Share

Vice President Kashim Shettima has directed the deployment of technology to combat terrorism, cybercrime, and border security challenges facing Nigeria and Africa.

According to him, while Africa and Nigeria are navigating some of the most troubling times in areas such as security and economy, the challenges require innovative solutions.

Speaking yesterday during a courtesy visit by members of the Executive Intelligence Management Course 17 from the National Institute for Security Studies (NISS), Shettima acknowledged the security and economic challenges facing Nigeria.

He said: “Africa and Nigeria are currently navigating some of the most troubling times, especially in the security and economic arenas.

“The challenges we face require innovative solutions, and AI presents a vista of opportunities to address issues in agriculture, healthcare, financial inclusion, and security.”

Referencing Franklin D. Roosevelt’s famous words, the VP urged resilience, saying: “The only thing we have to fear is fear itself.”

He highlighted the successful implementation of security measures by the Enugu State governor stating: “He has effectively curbed the excesses of those exploiting our security vacuum to cause havoc. This is a testament to what can be achieved with the right strategies.”

He also spotlighted Nigeria’s youthful population, with an average age of 16.9 years, as a significant asset. The VP noted that advancements in artificial intelligence (AI) present significant opportunities to improve sectors such as agriculture, healthcare, financial inclusion, and security

