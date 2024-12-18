Mulade To Deltans: Create Enabling Environment For Proper Service Delivery

Share

The National Coordinator of Center for Peace and Environmental Justice (CEPEJ) Ambassador Sheriff Mulade, yesterday urged Deltans to creating an enabling environment for Governor Oborevwori to deliver on his electioneering promises.

Mulade made this appeal yesterday during a press briefing at his office in Ugolo, Okpe Local Government Area of Delta State on the success of 2024 Delta Ethnic Peace Cup organised by CEPEJ.

Mulade emphasized the importance of peace in enabling the governor to fulfill his campaign promises. He urged all Deltans to foster peaceful environment, thereby allowing the government to utilize the state’s resources effectively.

He said: “The government of Delta State needs peace. It is crucial for everyone to support the Oborevwori-led administration so that the resources flowing into the state won’t be misappropriated or manipulated under the guise of insecurity.”

