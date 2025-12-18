Muktar Shehu Shagari Assumes Office As NIWA Board Chairman

The National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA) has officially welcomed its new Board Chairman, Alhaji Muktar Shehu Shagari, with a call to address the key challenges confronting the agency.

Speaking during the reception, the Acting Managing Director of NIWA, Engr. Umar Yusuf Girei, outlined the Authority’s mandate to develop, manage, and regulate Nigeria’s over 3,000 kilometres of navigable inland waterways to drive economic growth and national development.

Girei identified funding constraints, operational overlaps with sister agencies, and inadequate infrastructure along major waterways as some of the critical challenges facing the Authority.

He assured the new chairman of management’s commitment to transparency, accountability, and improved operational efficiency in the discharge of NIWA’s responsibilities.

“Alhaji Muktar Shehu Shagari’s appointment is a testament to his record of selfless service, and the Authority is confident that his leadership will strengthen NIWA’s capacity to effectively deliver on its mandate,” Girei said.

He noted that NIWA operates from its headquarters in Lokoja, with 23 area offices nationwide and two inland ports, playing a vital role in inland water transportation and national trade.

Girei therefore urged staff and stakeholders to work collectively to overcome the agency’s challenges and create value for Nigerians, in alignment with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda.