Veteran Nigerian actor and filmmaker, Muka Ray, has shared memories of his early years in the film industry, revealing that his acting career began in childhood during the era of celluloid filmmaking.

According to the actor, he was among the earliest group of child actors to feature in Nigerian films, long before the rise of home videos.

He recalled playing the role of filmmaker Ade Love’s son in the classic production Taxi Driver, alongside appearances in other notable films such as Kadara and Jayeisimi.

He said that the transition into filmmaking coincided with a major turning point in his personal life and the industry at large — the death of his father.

He explained that this period marked the emergence of a new generation of young creatives who would later shape Nigeria’s home video movement.

Ray noted that video filmmaking was virtually non-existent during his father’s lifetime, stressing that the late Alade Aromire was instrumental in introducing the concept.

He described Aromire as a trailblazer who proved that movies shot on video could still be projected on large screens and reach wider audiences, a breakthrough that transformed local film production.

Reflecting on the early days of the home video era, Ray revealed that his first self-produced movie, Dukia, was filmed in 1989, just months after his father’s passing.

He explained that production at the time was simple and inexpensive, with the entire project completed in a single day at a cost of about N2,500.

The filmmaker’s account offers a rare glimpse into the humble beginnings of Nigeria’s now-thriving film industry and highlights the resilience and innovation of its early pioneers.