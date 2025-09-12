Muhammed Mustapha

The first and the last in the chain of prophets, the nobles in the Two Worlds The prophet of man and Jinn, the IMAM of the Holy precinct, the light of all being and. Mercy for the Universe. Considering it is the light of Muhammed that provides the reason for existence in all creation, it is impossible to do justice, solely through these humble words, to the life so unique and unablemished, of a man honored as the Beloved by the Creator, Still countless benefits await each and every person, depending on aptitude in nonetheless attempting to narrate the li5 of the Blessed prophet (saw), and convey his characteristic to new generations, thus we will consider ourselves honoured, if through this work, we are able to receive so little as a glimpse of the exceptional character of the prophet (.saw) and emulate his great morals, Let it be known that we are far from making the claim of having understood and explained the Noble prophet (saw) as befits him, with respect to the magnificent of the messager of Allah our words should rather be taken as a thin ray of light that pierced through a felt covering a lamp, Allah (swt) declares……..

