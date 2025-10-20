Muhammad Lukmon Islamic Foundation Holds 10th Annual Lecture

The Muhammad Lukmon Islamic Foundation, under the leadership of Alhaji Muhammad Lukmon Okeowo, is set to hold the 10th edition of its annual Islamic public lecture.

The event, which marks a decade of continuous enlightenment and spiritual guidance, is scheduled to take place on October 26, at Ebenezer Primary School, Egbeda, Lagos.

This year’s lecture is themed: “Benefits of Alms Giving.” The guest lecturer for the occasion is Fadilat Sheikh Muhyideen Abd Yaqeen Muh’d Ballo, the Leader of AlIsobadul Quadiriyyah Worldwide and Khalifatul Quadiriyyah, Lagos State.

The Royal Father of the Day will be His Royal Majesty, Oba Alayeluwa Alhaji Abdul Ameed Omogoriola Adeyemi Aremu Jumah Orelope Laka, the Elegbeda of Egbeda. Also expected at the event are notable Islamic scholars, including Alhaji Wasiu Sodiq and Fadheelat Sheikh Alhaji AbdulAzeez Gbadamosi.

In a statement, the Founder and Leader of the Foundation, Alhaji Muhammad Lukmon Okeowo, explained that the annual lecture was conceived to benefit the Muslim community and promote a deeper understanding of Islamic teachings.

“This year’s topic was specifically chosen because of its relevance to the people. “By the grace of Almighty Allah, we will continue to do our best to educate the public on Islamic injunctions and how to relate harmoniously with others in society,” Okeowo said.