Muftwang Signs Executive Orders to Control Building Construction, Others

Plateau State Governor, Caleb Muftwang, has signed Executive Order No. 003, 2024 for the control of construction of buildings and vehicular traffic in greater Jos master plan. The greater Jos Master Plan includes Jos metropolis, Bukuru, Barkin Ladi, Bassa and Riyom.

Recall that in recent times, the state, especially Jos, the state capital, has witnessed the collapse of buildings, while there is also indiscriminate parking of vehicles, illegal motor parks, and buying and selling along major roads within the city centre, otherwise called terminus.

Cited as Executive Order 003, 2024, the governor said the order was given in Pursuant to Section (2) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended) The order said: “Whereas in consideration of the indiscriminate manner in which buildings are being erected a traffic control abysmally degenerate within the Greater Jos Master Plan and the prevalence of building collapse.”