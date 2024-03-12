Muftwang Signs Executive Order To Control Building Construction, Traffic, Others

Governor Caleb Muftwang of Plateau State has signed Executive Order No. 003, 2024, for the control of the construction of buildings and vehicular traffic in the greater Jos master plan.

The greater Jos master plan includes the Jos metropolis, Bukuru, Barkin Ladi, Bassa and Riyom areas of the state.

It would be recalled that in recent times, the state, especially Jos, has witnessed the collapse of buildings, while there is also indiscriminate parking of vehicles, illegal motor parks, and buying and selling along major roads within the city centre, otherwise called terminus.

Cited as Executive Order 003, 2024, the governor said the order was given in Pursuant to Section s(2) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999, 5(2)

The order said, “Whereas in consideration of the indiscriminate manner in which buildings are being erected a traffic control abysmally degenerate within the Greater Jos Master plan and the prevalence of building collapse, the Government of Plateau State deems it necessary to control the manner

construction of buildings and ensure effective traffic control in the state;

The General Manager, Jos Metropolitan Development Board (JMDB), Arc. Hart Bankat alongside the Commissioner of Information and Communication Hon. Musa Ashoms while briefing Journalists in Jos on Tuesday said the executive order becomes necessary due to the growing population, which has led to the increase in vehicular traffic and the haphazard construction of buildings, which has resulted in congestion and safety hazards in our cities.

According to GM the decision by Governor Caleb Muftwang to issue Executive Order No.003, 2024, to address all the challenges and ensure sustainable development in the state.

He further explained that the executive order aims to regulate the construction of buildings and the flow of vehicular traffic in Plateau State, adding that under the order, all new building projects must obtain the necessary permits and comply with building codes and regulations.

Arc. Hart Bankat threatened that all unauthorized constructions would be demolished in accordance with the law and urged all those who had built without necessarily necessary documents to expedite action on regularizing their papers.

The General Manager also pointed out that the order also aims to streamline vehicular traffic by implementing traffic management measures such as designated parking spaces, traffic lights, and road signage, adding that violators of traffic rules will face strict penalties, including fines and vehicle impoundment.

He said, “We believe that by enforcing this executive order, we can improve the quality of life for all residents of Plateau State and create a safe and organized urban environment. We urge all residents to cooperate with the authorities and adhere to the provisions of Executive Order No. 003, 2024.”

The Executive Order spells out that trading on sites not designated for such shall cease immediately, and anyone in default shall have their items confiscated and the same donated to the Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) camps or the correctional centres.

It added that indiscriminate parking of trucks, heavy-duty equipment, and other vehicles within the metropolis is prohibited, and vehicles so parked shall be impounded, and the drivers of the same shall be liable to pay a fine of N500,000.00 as a penalty.