Mudi, Thomas, Adepoju shine at IWTPA Tennis Open

In its quest to promote breast cancer awareness, the Island Women Tennis Players Association at the weekend held the second edition of IWTPA Breast Cancer Awareness Tennis Open.

The event, in collaboration with Ikoyi Club 1938 and Paelon Memorial Hospital, featured 36 players who competed in an American Tournament format but about 70 women took part in the health awareness session.

After series of matches, Martha Mudi took top position while Ngozi Thomas and Adenike Adepoju placed second and third. The trio were tied on 13 points before they were separated by balloting.

It was the same case for Franca Adindu and Nene Lawani who were tied on 11 points before they were ranked after balloting.

Adejoke Adesina tied with four others but she was lucky enough to emerge as the sixth placed participant. All the ranked players were each presented a trophy and medal while all the other participants also got medals.

IWTPA vice-Preseident, NORA Azubuike, stated that the tennis tournament has made a very big impact on the breast cancer awareness campaign.

She added that the tennis programme itself serves as empowerment for women.

“The turnout was quite encouraging as top female players from various clubs showed up for the event. We had over 36 players and over 70 women for the breast cancer screening

“The lecture by Dr. Adebimpe Abudu which was backed up with a physical demonstration was quite educative. Most of the ladies were drawn to the awareness that of practising self-check every month at home and going to the hospital every 6 months – 1 year for clinical testing

“The overall experience was quite exciting. The slogan for the event was “Start Early, Stay Active” which resonates with having sportswomen making a conscious effort to stay healthy while living active sporty lives

“It was very impactful; quite a number of members participate, as well as non-members and from discussions, many are already looking forward to the next edition.”