Mudi: Focusing on my job, not glamour, kept me in business for 30 years

Share

The success story of Mudiaga Clement Enajemo building his renowned Fashion Brand, Mudi Africa, to an internationally recognised clothing company is a tale budding designers must strive to read. Unlike many youngsters, who believe success happens overnight, MUDI AFRICA, which has multimillion dollar fashion showrooms across the world, started in a small store at Toyin Street, Ikeja Lagos. Mudiaga recently hosted his long time friends in the media to celebrate and unwind. Ifeoma Ononye, picked a few points in lessons Mudi learnt in 30 years of creating remarkable clothings for the elite around the world

How has your relationship with journalists contributed to your fashion brand’s growth?

I will say that the media has done well for me and my brand. The like of Mayor Akinpelu, Dele Momodu, Seye Kehinde, Ejiro Adigo, Nse , Azuka Ogujiuba, many has been good to the brand. Writing stories, some constructive criticism a few times. Someone advised me to get the online bloggers. I said I wanted the organic media because they were all there from way back when there was no social media. In fact, back then, there were no Internet. Thank you so much. You have all done well to build my name.

I will always tell everyone that Azuka Ogujiuba is my own sister and person. Back then, when I had my fashion Brand at Toyin Street, Thisday newspaper was on the same street as well. Azuka was one of the first journalists that wrote about my brand. So, when I took Azuka and a few other media personalities to Ghana, South Africa, where I opened new branches, people always asked why I always take only Azuka. I kept explaining that she has done a lot for my brand.

At the time when you started putting your Mudi brand on billboards, it was almost unheard-of for Nigerian fashion designers to put their design on billboard. We are talking about early year 2000 when your first billboards came out with Okey Bakassi as the the brand face. What was your inspiration at that time? Weren’t you afraid?

The first Billboard I had was around CMS ,before Bonny Camp, opposite state House. Back then, it was N90,000 per annum. The second billboard I did was around Ikeja, behind Lagos Country Club, on your way to the local airport. The third one was Iyana Oworo. The fourth one was on your way to Victoria Garden City, VGC. The fifth one was in Antony and they sixth one was by Apapa. Luckily for me, they were at different times. I didn’t order for all of them at the same time. It was easier for me to pay for one this month, the other one will expire in two months, then I pay for another one. Then from N90,000, it was increased to N120,000, until Lagos State Government, under Bola Ahmed Tinubu back then shot down all billboards. They had to regulate everything to go through LASAA. The billboard became too expensive. So, I focused on print media for my adverts.

We have seen many fashions brands come and go. Many of them held the centre stage for a long time and now they are no longer there. There are those who couldn’t make it because of the times. The ones who made it into the 2010, couldn’t make it pasr COVID-19. What would you attribute your staying power to?

One thing I have learnt over the years is to maintain your name. Even if it is a car, or a house you are building, make it simple to maintain. Once it’s simple, it costs less to maintain. If you build a house with too much designs, too much effizzy going on, how are you going to paint it every six months? I have a philosophy of focusing on the job and not on the glamour. The Glamour has a way of putting you aside when the chips are down. When the chips are down and you are asked, what you have to offer, it is the creativity you bring on that will save the day. So, I have always been about the job, not the glamour.

One can argue that Fashion designing is a glamorous business. How do you separate the glamour from the business?

Mind you, Nigeria is a totally different environment from the United States or United Kingdom. What works abroad may not work here. I say this everywhere I go. When you pour water on the ground anywhere abroad, the water naturally finds its level but when you pour water here in Nigeria, you have to follow up the water, push it, even make way for it at times. Glamour is good but that should not be the main focus. I once told my brother when he was working and doing very well that he should step down on the glamour. Being every in the media is good but sometimes, the paparazzi can distract you from the goal. Glamour driven by perception will not last but glamour driven by substance will go far. I focus on the job more and that is my philosophy.

In the age of social media, how sustainable is it for any fashion brand in 2024 to exist and thrive without the input, support of social media?

I started my brand before the age of social media. Social media is good but my goal is not to keep trending. I love to get the actual jobs done. I focus on the job. I will keep repeating this words. Once in a while, I throw one or two designs on social media and I go back to my job. Also know that as you are showcasing your designs on the social media, you are making it easy for other people to copy. In this part of the world, we are peculiar. People see my designs at times and say, Oh, it’s everywhere! They don’t know the difference between the copy and the original. So, you also have to understand the people you are working with, the customers whom your services are for.

In your years as a respected designer, you are hardly seen at fashion shows, both locally or internationally like many modern designers break their backs to take part in New York Fashion Week. Is there any particular reason for that?

There is nothing wrong with going for these fashion shows. I cannot be everywhere. With due respect, some of these fashion shows abroad is like racket. Most times, what some of the designers do is assemble young boys and girls at one obscure corner in New York or London, wear them the clothes and have them walk and come back. And I ask what next? Are your clothes wearable. We like anything abroad too much. Many close displayed on the runway most times cannot be worn. On social media, there is so much glamour but when you come a little closer, there is no quality or the finishing is not good enough. Just understand your market. I know it’s not everyone that can wear my clothes but just understand my mindset.

My advice for the young designers, who really want to succeed is to have a structure, have a work room and showroom. Sometimes, the image they create on social media is just for show off. What they do is, throw a design on social media and it starts trending. When a client approaches such designers and say they need 10 Kaftan for grooms men in two weeks, you will hear, ‘oh! let me check my itinerary and get back to you.’ The word ‘itinerary’ is to make it sound like they are actually busy when they are not. They will call you back to say, ‘sorry we are fully booked for the next six months ‘. No, you are not fully booked. You have no structure and no workroom. People get carried away with social media. Oh! He is doing so well, he is trending. Does he or she have structure? That is why I say focus on the job, build your structure, build your showroom. Calm down, build your structure.

Let me share what happened to me back then. Nigerian Fashion show organiser, Lexy MojoEyes came to me to participate in the fashion show when I was still in a small store in Toyin Street. I told him, no, not yet. He came the following year, I turned him down. The third year, by then, I have moved to a bigger apartment, I called him that now I am ready. I thought about the glamour that follows after the show. People will place you on a certain level, only for them to come to you expecting to see a showroom, they now see you in a shop. You must have a structure to backup all the glamour.

As you speak of structure, are you also thinking about building a brand that will outlive Mudi? A succession plan that will keep your brand going long after Mudiaga is gone?

Speaking of continuity, my son is very passionate about fashion and the Mudi brand. I believe he will do better than I have done. Mine is to continue to do my best.

Tell us about the interior designer side of you….

If you check the new place I set up in Lekki, it’s called UDIAG Lifestyle By Mudi. It reflects my expressions and passion for aesthetics. It’s not majorly about interior. I do more of exterior design and planning of buildings. You come to some of our big men’s big mansions, the inside is grand but when you step outside, it’s poorly arranged and organised. Sometimes, you see generators parked beside their Rolls Royce and it does not speak that class that is supposed. I help them upgrade that part of their living.

This leads us to Mudi’s personal style. Your personal style has been a source of inspiration, confusion, sometimes annoyance. Someone once got annoyed with the hat you wore that was covering his view. Your taste in vintage cars. Tell us about your style. …

It’s an expression of what you have inside. That’s style to me. Back in Warri while we were in school, my friends always sought my opinion for what to wear and how to wear it. I love to express myself through fashion and style. I stick to what I like. I love unique fashion items. I love things that look simple but not so simple. They must be unique to grab my attention, especially my shoes. They are the only fashion items I buy. So, it must count. It must look different.

You are said to be a very meticulous person, always at your office as early as 7am. Why go so early many would ask, even though you are the owner of the business?

Early birds catch the best worms. I believe in working as hard as when you were a beginner. Why come by 12noon? Half of the day is already gone. As the owner that wants to succeed, be the first to come and the last to leave. It is your business. No one knows your dream more than you. On the humility part, I place a lot of value for life, value for people and in friendship. If you don’t place value on important things and you forget where you are coming from, then you will lose many opportunities.

Share

Please follow and like us: