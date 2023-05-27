Muda Yusuf To Tinubu: Nigeria’s Economy Needs Total Overhaul, New Direction

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Centre for the Promotion of Private Enterprise (CPPE), Dr. Muda Yusuf, has urged the President-Elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, to rescue the country’s economy, saying that Nigerian economy is in a stumbling and fragile state and in dire need of a new direction.

Yusuf made this known to Saturday Telegraph while presenting the CPPE’s economic agenda setting proposal for the incoming administration, which is expected to take over governance on Monday.He said that the new political transition that brought on board the President-Elect offered a great opportunity for Tinubu to chart a new course on the Nigerian economy.

Yusuf said that the administration should establish quality economic governance consistent with tested economic principles and empirical evidence, and contextualized within socio-economic peculiarities, adding this is critical from the outset of the administration for signaling investors’ confidence in the country.

According to him, a good economic governance framework would entail setting up a Transition Committee on the Economy to come with propositions of what needs to be done differently and ensure the delivery quick wins in the first one month of the administration.

He also called for the setting up of a technically sound economic team to give guidance and direction on general economic policy direction, policy conceptualization and urgent reforms just as advocated for a level playing field for all players with a transparent economic policy formulation process.

Other items listed include a competitive economic environment with minimum monopoly domi- nance, expansion of the role of markets for value delivery and boosting of private enterprise in the economy. “State institutions do not have the capacity to manage enterprises, there is the need for robust monitoring and evaluation framework to regularly review the effectiveness and impact of economic policies and regulatory practices.

“Robust and regular stakeholder engagement by key government agencies to ensure proper alignment of policies with investor sentiments,” he said adding that “Government institutions that play technical roles should be headed by tested technocrats,” he said.

He also mooted that a reform tax regime to ensure efficiency in tax administration, reduce tax evasion and tax avoidance and eliminate multiple taxation is urgently needed to bring this to reality by the new administration. While advocating for the elimination of fuel subsidy to save N7 trillion annually for the economy, Yussuf added “The elimination of foreign exchange subsidy is desirable to unlock a minimum of N3 trillion revenue annually from the sale of CBN forex to the official foreign exchange window.”